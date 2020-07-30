1/1
Ellwood C. "Woody" Neiman
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Ellwood's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Ellwood C. "Woody" Neiman

Sun Lakes - Ellwood C. "Woody" Neiman passed away in his home on July 19, 2020 at the age of 81. Woody was born to Norman E. and Althea M (Milley) on July 1, 1939, in Lancaster, PA.

Always active in his community he served several terms on the Sun Lakes HOA Board and made many loving friends and colleagues during the 18 years he lived in his community. He enjoyed golfing, and most recently enjoyed going on cruises with his friends.

He attended Penn State University and was a beloved Delta Theta Signa brother. He always enjoyed their reunions and reminiscing his college days. Later in life he attended ASU obtaining a Bachelor's Degree in Business Administration and a Master's Degree in Public Administration. He also taught business courses for many years at Mesa Community College.

In 1961 he married Linda Blouch, and together they had four children. They moved as a family to Phoenix, AZ in July of 1970. Woody was employed with the AZ Department of Transportation for 25 years, and he retired in 1995.

Woody later married Valarie Savicki in May 1979 and gained his stepson, William.

He was preceded in death by his parents Althea and Norman, and his son Dennis Neiman. He leaves behind his sister Beth (Marv) Kurtz. Daughters Kim Castro and Melissa (Kevin) Bohanon. Son Jason (Julie) Neiman. Stepson William Savicki. Grandsons Sean (Kelly) Neiman, Bryan (Alejandra) Benjamin. Granddaughter Tori Neiman. Great Grandsons Kolt Neiman and Santiago Benjamin, along with many nieces, nephews, great nieces, and great nephew.

A private Celebration of Life for Woody will be held at a later time.




To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Arizona Republic from Jul. 30 to Jul. 31, 2020.
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved