Ellwood C. "Woody" Neiman



Sun Lakes - Ellwood C. "Woody" Neiman passed away in his home on July 19, 2020 at the age of 81. Woody was born to Norman E. and Althea M (Milley) on July 1, 1939, in Lancaster, PA.



Always active in his community he served several terms on the Sun Lakes HOA Board and made many loving friends and colleagues during the 18 years he lived in his community. He enjoyed golfing, and most recently enjoyed going on cruises with his friends.



He attended Penn State University and was a beloved Delta Theta Signa brother. He always enjoyed their reunions and reminiscing his college days. Later in life he attended ASU obtaining a Bachelor's Degree in Business Administration and a Master's Degree in Public Administration. He also taught business courses for many years at Mesa Community College.



In 1961 he married Linda Blouch, and together they had four children. They moved as a family to Phoenix, AZ in July of 1970. Woody was employed with the AZ Department of Transportation for 25 years, and he retired in 1995.



Woody later married Valarie Savicki in May 1979 and gained his stepson, William.



He was preceded in death by his parents Althea and Norman, and his son Dennis Neiman. He leaves behind his sister Beth (Marv) Kurtz. Daughters Kim Castro and Melissa (Kevin) Bohanon. Son Jason (Julie) Neiman. Stepson William Savicki. Grandsons Sean (Kelly) Neiman, Bryan (Alejandra) Benjamin. Granddaughter Tori Neiman. Great Grandsons Kolt Neiman and Santiago Benjamin, along with many nieces, nephews, great nieces, and great nephew.



A private Celebration of Life for Woody will be held at a later time.









