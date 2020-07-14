Elmer Kuhlman



Elmer Kuhlman passed away peacefully at home on Fathers day, June 21, 2020 with his daughter and grandson by his side. He was born 09/06/1932 in Madelia Minnesota, parents were Elmer and Amanda Kuhlman. He came from a large family with 7 siblings, and is survived by one brother, Marvin Kuhlman of Minnesota.



Elmer was a proud marine and served in the Korean war.



He is survived by his son Tracy Kuhlman, grandaughter Heather Lizardi, Daughter Laura Kelley (Kevin Kelley), grandsons, Brian Kelley (Sunny Kelley), Kody Kelley.



A private service will be held at the Arizona Veterens Memorial Cemetery in Bellemont Arizona.









