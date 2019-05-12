Services
Tuesday, May 21, 2019
10:30 AM
National Memorial Cemetery
23029 N Cave Creek Rd
Phoenix, AZ
With great sadness, the loving family of Elmo Gorden Smith, age 87, announce his passing on April 21, 2019 from complications of pulmonary hypertension. He graduated from Amphi and married his high school sweetheart, Hazel. Children include Sandy Laemmel, Cheryl King, Dori McClure, Nona Carstens. Grandchildren, Dylan, Michelle, Lynzi and a great-grandchild, Jadelyn. His many accomplishments include 60 plus years a Member of Tucson Masonic Brotherhood #4, President of Scottsdale Optimist club, Shriners and Elks club. He also studied political science at Phoenix college, worked several levels of Railroad employment, and 20 plus years as AZ State Director of the United Transportation Union. As was he, we are proud of his service as a Naval Korean Veteran. His Elmo "isms" will always bring a smile and he will continue to be our shining star.

VA and Masonic services will be held at 10:30 AM Tuesday May 21, 2019, National Memorial Cemetery of Arizona, 23029 N Cave Creek Rd. Phoenix 85024.
Published in The Arizona Republic on May 12, 2019
