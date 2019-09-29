|
Elneeta Kellman Timmons
Dewey - October 1931 - September 2019
Elneeta Kellman Timmons, 87, passed away September 2019 in Dewey, Arizona.
Elneeta was born on October 1931, in Webster, New York, to Mr. and Mrs. Leonard Kellman.
Elneeta relocated to Arizona in 1963. Her true love was her devoted husband of 50 years, Charles F. Timmons of Greece, New York, who passed in 2002. Elneeta was a loving mother of 11 children, 30 plus grandchildren, and more than 50 great-grandchildren. She had a love of all creatures great and small, was an avid reader and loved to travel. She was a wonderful, loving, giving, strong woman whose legacy will continue to grow.
Funeral Mass at St. Germaine's Church 7997 E. Dana Dr., Prescott Valley, AZ Friday October 4, 2019 @ 11:00 AM.
Rosary and Visitation at Melcher Mortuary Mission Chapel 6625 E. Main St., Mesa, AZ Friday October 4, 2019 @ 4:00 PM to 7:00 PM.
Graveside Service at Queen of Heaven Cemetery 1562 E. Baseline Rd., Mesa, AZ Saturday October 5, 2019 @ 11:00 AM
Arrangements Entrusted to Ruffner-Wakelin Funeral Homes and Crematory.
Published in The Arizona Republic on Sept. 29, 2019