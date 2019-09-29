Services
Melcher Mortuary Mission Chapel & Crematory
6625 E Main St
Mesa, AZ 85205
(480) 832-3500
Funeral Mass
Friday, Oct. 4, 2019
11:00 AM
St. Germaine's Church
7997 E. Dana Dr
Prescott Valley,, AZ
Visitation
Friday, Oct. 4, 2019
4:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Melcher Mortuary Mission Chapel
6625 E. Main St
Mesa,, AZ
Graveside service
Saturday, Oct. 5, 2019
11:00 AM
Queen of Heaven Cemetery
1562 E. Baseline Rd
Mesa, AZ
Elneeta Kellman Timmons


1931 - 2019
Elneeta Kellman Timmons Obituary
Elneeta Kellman Timmons

Dewey - October 1931 - September 2019

Elneeta Kellman Timmons, 87, passed away September 2019 in Dewey, Arizona.

Elneeta was born on October 1931, in Webster, New York, to Mr. and Mrs. Leonard Kellman.

Elneeta relocated to Arizona in 1963. Her true love was her devoted husband of 50 years, Charles F. Timmons of Greece, New York, who passed in 2002. Elneeta was a loving mother of 11 children, 30 plus grandchildren, and more than 50 great-grandchildren. She had a love of all creatures great and small, was an avid reader and loved to travel. She was a wonderful, loving, giving, strong woman whose legacy will continue to grow.

Funeral Mass at St. Germaine's Church 7997 E. Dana Dr., Prescott Valley, AZ Friday October 4, 2019 @ 11:00 AM.

Rosary and Visitation at Melcher Mortuary Mission Chapel 6625 E. Main St., Mesa, AZ Friday October 4, 2019 @ 4:00 PM to 7:00 PM.

Graveside Service at Queen of Heaven Cemetery 1562 E. Baseline Rd., Mesa, AZ Saturday October 5, 2019 @ 11:00 AM

Arrangements Entrusted to Ruffner-Wakelin Funeral Homes and Crematory. Please visit www.ruffnerwakelin.com to sign the online guestbook and share a memory with the family.
Published in The Arizona Republic on Sept. 29, 2019
