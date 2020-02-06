|
Elnora (Ellie) Adams
Peoria - Mrs. Elnora (Ellie) Adams, 83, passed away on February 03, 2020, at Hospice of the Valley. Ellie was born June 18, 1936 in Palestine, Arkansas. She was the daughter of Henry Howton and Della Mae Henley. She was preceded in death by her parents, 4 brothers, 3 sisters and her husband of 62 years, Paul H. Adams.
Ellie graduated from Wheatley High School in 1954 and lived in Arkansas until 1960 when she and Paul moved to Tucson, AZ. In Tucson, Ellie was an active member of Craycroft Baptist Church. They lived in Tucson until 1990 when they moved to Cottonwood, eventually settling in Peoria, never venturing far from family. Ellie was a full-time mom who immersed herself in the activities and welfare of her family, continuously providing unconditional love, support, and guidance. Her children and grandchildren were her whole life. She was a wonderful wife, mother, grandmother, daughter, sister, and friend. She was a reminder of all that is good and beautiful, the epitome of style and grace. She loved nothing more than attending any and all of her children's and grandchildren's school activities and milestones. Ellie was an avid sports fan. She loved all sports, but she especially loved basketball. The UofA Wildcats were her favorite team. Paul and Ellie loved card games and traveling with friends and family. Sweet, lovely, kind and beautiful were all words constantly used to describe Ellie. Ellie was a member of The Congregational Church of Sun City. Her faith was deep and that was her strength.
Ellie is survived by her sons Steve and Chuck Adams and daughters Paula Dean and Leslie (Scott) Brown, 7 grandchildren, 2 great-grandchildren, 1 brother, 2 sisters, and many loving nephews and nieces. A celebration of life will be held at The Congregational Church of Sun City on Saturday, February 22, 2020 at 10:00 am, 18401 N 99th Ave, Sun City, AZ 85373. In lieu of flowers, a donation can be made to The Congregational Church of Sun City or Hospice of the Valley in Ellie's name.
As our hearts will deeply miss Ellie, we find strength and comfort knowing she and Paul are reunited, walking hand in hand. She was deeply loved and will be missed by all who knew her.
Published in The Arizona Republic from Feb. 6 to Feb. 8, 2020