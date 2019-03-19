Services
Hansen Desert Hills Mortuary and Memorial Park
6500 E. Bell Road
Scottsdale, AZ 85254
(480) 991-5800
Visitation
Wednesday, Mar. 20, 2019
2:00 PM - 3:00 PM
Hansen Desert Hills Mortuary and Memorial Park
6500 E. Bell Road
Scottsdale, AZ 85254
View Map
Celebration of Life
Wednesday, Mar. 20, 2019
3:00 PM
Hansen Desert Hills Mortuary and Memorial Park
6500 E. Bell Road
Scottsdale, AZ 85254
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Elsie Breading
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Elsie Mae Wilson Breading


1925 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
Elsie Mae Wilson Breading Obituary
Elsie Mae Wilson Breading

Phoenix - Jesus called Elsie Mae Wilson Breading home on Wednesday, March 13, 2019. So we reluctantly wave from the shoreline as she sets sail on her final journey to join her savior and her sailor. Anchors Aweigh our dear one.

At the age of 93, Elsie is the last surviving member of our family's Greatest Generation. Born October 8, 1925 in Wilmington, Delaware, she is the youngest of five children born to the late James S. and Daisy C. Wilson (Klotz). She is predeceased by her loving husband GMCM Louis M. Breading (USN Retired) (2007); her daughter Lois M. Brown (2012); and her grandson Christopher S. Brown (2014).

She is survived by her daughter, Linda M. and "son" Allen J. Kiesel, Sr., who lovingly cared for her at home in the Sonoran Foothills of Arizona as she prepared for her final journey, with our special thanks to Hospice of the Valley.

She is further survived by 5 grandchildren Stanley L. Brown (PA); Amy L. Freund (PA); Allen J. Kiesel, Jr. (FL); David P. Kiesel (AZ); and James L. Kiesel (NZ); 10 great-grandchildren; and 2 great-great granddaughters; as well as many nieces, nephews, and 3 generations of great nieces, nephews around the country.

Elsie was extremely proud of her membership in the Daughters of the American Revolution, Maricopa (AZ) and Cooch's Bridge (DE) Chapters, and shared her life-long passion for genealogy freely. She faithfully researched and retold stories of our many ancestors as if to bring them to life.

Visitation is from 2:00-3:00pm, followed by a celebration of Elsie's amazing life at 3:00pm on Wednesday, March 20, 2019 at Hansen Desert Hills Chapel, 6500 E. Bell Rd., Scottsdale, AZ 85254, with a reception immediately following the service. Please bring a smile and a story. Visit https://www.hansenmortuary.com for condolences.
Published in The Arizona Republic from Mar. 19 to Mar. 20, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Hansen Desert Hills Mortuary and Memorial Park
Download Now