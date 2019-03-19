Elsie Mae Wilson Breading



Phoenix - Jesus called Elsie Mae Wilson Breading home on Wednesday, March 13, 2019. So we reluctantly wave from the shoreline as she sets sail on her final journey to join her savior and her sailor. Anchors Aweigh our dear one.



At the age of 93, Elsie is the last surviving member of our family's Greatest Generation. Born October 8, 1925 in Wilmington, Delaware, she is the youngest of five children born to the late James S. and Daisy C. Wilson (Klotz). She is predeceased by her loving husband GMCM Louis M. Breading (USN Retired) (2007); her daughter Lois M. Brown (2012); and her grandson Christopher S. Brown (2014).



She is survived by her daughter, Linda M. and "son" Allen J. Kiesel, Sr., who lovingly cared for her at home in the Sonoran Foothills of Arizona as she prepared for her final journey, with our special thanks to Hospice of the Valley.



She is further survived by 5 grandchildren Stanley L. Brown (PA); Amy L. Freund (PA); Allen J. Kiesel, Jr. (FL); David P. Kiesel (AZ); and James L. Kiesel (NZ); 10 great-grandchildren; and 2 great-great granddaughters; as well as many nieces, nephews, and 3 generations of great nieces, nephews around the country.



Elsie was extremely proud of her membership in the Daughters of the American Revolution, Maricopa (AZ) and Cooch's Bridge (DE) Chapters, and shared her life-long passion for genealogy freely. She faithfully researched and retold stories of our many ancestors as if to bring them to life.



Visitation is from 2:00-3:00pm, followed by a celebration of Elsie's amazing life at 3:00pm on Wednesday, March 20, 2019 at Hansen Desert Hills Chapel, 6500 E. Bell Rd., Scottsdale, AZ 85254, with a reception immediately following the service. Please bring a smile and a story. Visit https://www.hansenmortuary.com for condolences. Published in The Arizona Republic from Mar. 19 to Mar. 20, 2019