Phoenix - Elsie Olson of Phoenix, AZ passed away peacefully at home on March 14, 2019 at the age of 86. A longtime resident of Phoenix, she was born June 10, 1932 in Mabton, WA to Rosie and Christof Relke. She was predeceased by the love of her life: husband Don, on December 28, 1987. She never remarried. Elsie and Don were founding members of the Arizona Roamers, a dune buggy club. She and Don, along with co-members of the club, explored all parts of the state. The two of them opened the Yum Yum Tree, a bakery in the old Food Bazaar at an original part of Town & Country Shopping Center. She became an expert cake decorator, producing hundreds of delicacies during this period of her Iife, including her son's and daughter-in law's wedding cake. She was also an expert seamstress, making clothes for both her and Don. She loved to visit Rocky Point, Mexico with family and friends. Elsie is survived by her son Dan (Susan), and nieces Linda Pina, Janet Marceau and Roxanne Schultz. She would want to be remembered as the fun loving person that she was. Burial services will be held at Green Acres Mortuary 401 N. Hayden Rd. in Scottsdale on March 22. There will be a viewing at 10 AM followed by a graveside service in the cemetery at 11 AM. In lieu of flowers, any and all donations can be made to Hospice of the Valley, 1510 E. Flower St, Phoenix, AZ 85014. Published in The Arizona Republic on Mar. 20, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary