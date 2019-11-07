|
|
Elvin Shaw
Elvin Shaw passed away at home on Wednesday October 30th. He was 90 years old. Left to cherish memories are his loving wife of 65 years, Audrey; his son, Brian; his daughter Janet and son-in-law Tom; his grandchildren, Patrick and Sophia Keith; his sister, Helen Louise; many loving family members and friends too numerous to mention.
Born in 1929, Elvin was raised in Los Angeles, California. He was the son of Fred Shaw, Jr. and LaWilda (Nell) Berlin Shaw. Elvin graduated from Washington High School in 1947 and LA City College in 1949. In 1950 he joined the Navy, serving honorably during the Korean War on the USS McGintey for four years.
Following his military service, Elvin married his college sweetheart, Audrey, on August 22, 1954. With her support, he graduated from LA State College in 1957. Together they lived in California, New Mexico and Utah, before settling in Arizona in 1991.
After working for Rockwell International as an electrical engineer and field manager for 28 years, Elvin retired in 1987. He and Audrey enjoyed 36 years of RVing around the US and travelling overseas. They were active members of the Holiday Ramblers Recreational Vehicle Club for 29 years, during which time Elvin served 6 years as the Utah State Manager, followed by 4 years as Arizona State Manager. In these positions he coordinated State and Region rallys, assisted with International gatherings and led caravans of RVers to rallys and campouts.
Elvin was a lifelong Christian, raised in First Baptist Church of Los Angeles. Elvin and Audrey were married in Morningside United Church of Christ of Inglewood, CA and later joined Faith Community UCC in Garden Grove, CA. They attended two churches in New Mexico and became longtime members of First Presbyterian Church in Ogden, UT. After moving to Arizona, they found a church home at Gilbert Presbyterian Church where they have been active members for many years.
A celebration of Elvin's life will be held on Saturday, November 9th at 2:30 PM at Gilbert Presbyterian Church 235 E. Guadalupe Rd. Gilbert, AZ. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in his memory to the or Gilbert Presbyterian Church. Private interment at Mariposa Gardens will occur at a later date.
Published in The Arizona Republic from Nov. 7 to Nov. 8, 2019