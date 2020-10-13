Elvira Avila Ortega
Laveen - Elvira Avila Ortega of Laveen, Arizona, beloved wife, mother, grandmother (great & great-great), sister, aunt, mother-in-law, and friend passed away peacefully in her home surrounded by her family on Thursday, October 1, 2020.
Elvira was born to Jose Avila and Rosa Maria Acosta Avila on January 25, 1936 in Torreón, Coahuila Mexico. In 1941, Jose, Rosa Maria, and their family moved to Ciudad Juárez, Chihuahua. Elvira attended school in Juárez through the fifth grade, though she liked to say that she graduated many times over as her hard work and sacrifices enabled her children and grandchildren to obtain numerous degrees. At a young age, Elvira met and married Daniel Raul Ortega in Juárez and they began their family together. In 1956, Elvira, Daniel, and her family moved to the Phoenix area where they raised their eight children.
Elvira's unconditional love, support, and hard work allowed her family to overcome economic adversity and unequal treatment. Inspired by her example, Elvira's children took up careers aimed at serving others. Throughout the years, she supported her children in their struggle to break down the barriers faced by their community. Elvira's faith in God, devotion to her family and community, love for her culture, and veneration for the Virgin de Guadalupe set a powerful example that continues through her children and many descendants. Her legacy and influence is evident each time we cook one of her recipes, sing her favorite songs, care for our families, and when we serve others. Elvira was thankful to God for providing her with a long and abundant life and she departed entirely content with the work she had done to improve this world.
Elvira was preceded in death by her husband of fifty-four years, Daniel Raul Ortega Sr.; son Silvestre Ortega; siblings Rosa Maria Russell, Francisco Avila, Margarita Avila, Eduardo Avila. She is survived by her sister, Maria de los Angeles Avila Caballero; eight children, Daniel R. Ortega Jr. (Mila) Carlos Ortega, Hilda Ortega-Rosales (Raymundo), Fernando Ortega Sr. (Frances), Graciela Ortega-Barraza (Robert deceased), Delia Ortega-Nowakowski (Michael), Ricardo Ortega, and Estela Ortega-Avila (Vicente). She is also survived by thirty-one grandchildren, thirty-one great-grandchildren, and fourteen great-great grandchildren.
The funeral will be a private service due to current pandemic restrictions. The family invites you to join via livestream at this link https://fb.me/e/1BAGbkrDN
beginning at 9:30 AM on Thursday, October 15th. In lieu of condolence gifts, it was Elvira's wish that donations be made in her name to CPLC's non-profit woman's shelter, "De Colores," at the following link: https://cplc.org/hhs/dv.php
