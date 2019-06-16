|
Elwyn Arthur Baker
Phoenix, Arizona - Elwyn Arthur Baker was born on May 6, 1938 in Austin, Minnesota and entered into heaven for eternity April 22, 2019 in Phoenix, Arizona.
Elywn went from Colorado Springs to Arizona in 1977. He loved life, attending services at Lutheran Church of Master; enjoyed fishing, water skiing, camping out, bowling, billiards, off road racing, BAJA 500, drag racing, and the Arizona Rough Riders and Off Road Club.
He was an auto mechanic at automobile agency and the owner of his own 4x4 repair business until 2011.
Survivors include his loving wife, Wanda M. Baker, Brother and sister-in law, Robert & Mary Baker, sisters: Janice Cushman and Linda Baker, and Sister and brother in-law Tom and Sandra Sefcik.
Elwyn is preceded in death by his brother, Fred Baker as well as his parents. Clyde & Ester Baker.
He will be lovingly remembered by all who knew him.
Published in The Arizona Republic on June 16, 2019