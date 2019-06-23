|
Elynor Ruth Anderson
Mesa - Elynor Ruth Anderson passed away June 20, 2019. She died peacefully, on her own terms, surrounded by all her loving children, at the Brookdale East Arbor Senior Living Facility where she had lived for the past three years.
Elynor was born to parents Fred and Cecelia Bauman in Minneapolis on June 10th, 1924. It was there she grew up with her two brothers, and graduated from Marshall High School in 1942.
Shortly after WW ll she married Thomas L. Smith and together they settled down and had four children. After 24 years of marriage, Thomas passed away in 1971. In 1972, with her daughter Terri, she decided to leave the snow and cold behind, packed up and moved to Mesa to start a new life. In 1972 she married Lester Larson. Unfortunately, in 1981 she became a widow for the second time. In 1987 she married Milford Anderson, and as fate would have it became a widow for the third and final time in 2012.
Elynor was a strong willed woman who lived a long and fulfilling life as a mother and caregiver. Through most of her adult life she worked outside the home eventually retiring from First Interstate Bank (Wells Fargo). She was very musically inclined, loved to dance and played the violin, piano, accordion and organ.
Elynor is survived and deeply loved by, her two brothers Gilbert (Dorothea) and Jack (Cora Sue) Bauman, her four children: David Smith-Patras (Dianne Patras-Smith), Robert Smith (Deborah), Stephen Smith, Terri Leybeck (Allan); 7 grand children , 13 great-grandchildren and her beloved Bichon-Frise, Sonny.
Special thanks to all her caregivers at Brookdale East Arbor and Brookdale Hospice. Please send memorials to your favorite animal rescue organization
A private gathering will be held to celebrate her life.
Published in The Arizona Republic on June 23, 2019