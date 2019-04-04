|
|
Emil Roger Annunziato
- - On Sunday, March 31, 2019, Emil Roger "Bud" Annunziato, loving husband and father of two children, passed away at the age of 95. Bud was born on July 18, 1923 in New Canaan, CT to Nemesio and Louise [Jassil] Annunziato. He received his undergraduate degree in 1943 from Niagara University. He was drafted immediately into the Army Air Corps, serving in Guam in the Pacific Theater. Finally discharged in 1946. He graduated from New York Law School and received his law degree in 1949. He practiced Estate and Tax Law in New Canaan, Connecticut, New York City and lastly in Bronxville, NY. On December 3, 1955, he married Jeannette Quencer Annunziato. They raised two daughters, Gail and Cathy. Bud enjoyed golf, paddle tennis, bowling, bridge, and traveling to all seven continents with his wife. Bud is survived by his wife, Jeannette, daughters, Gail Anthony and Cathy Annunziato, grandchildren, Paige Annunziato, Juliana and Jonathan Anthony, son-in-law, Jeffrey Anthony, as well as a rescued lab, "Sandy". A memorial service will be held on Friday, April 5, 2019 at 1:30pm at Friendship Village Skirm Auditorium. Remember him by donation to . Arrangements entrusted to Mariposa Gardens (480) 830-4422
Published in The Arizona Republic on Apr. 4, 2019