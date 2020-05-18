Emilia Avila
1930 - 2020
Emilia Avila

Our beloved Emilia Avila passed away on May 13, 2020 at the age of 89.

She was born on October 21, 1930 in Phoenix, Arizona to Emilio and Rosa Gonzales.

She was preceded in death by her husband; Andrew Alday Avila, brother; Steve Gonzales, sister; Armida Traslayvina and grandson; Robert Garcia.

She is survived by her children; Andrew Avila, Roseann Pond, her sisters; Alice Serna, Sylvia Gonzales and brother; Richard Gonzales, her two grandsons; Alfred Garcia, Ruben Garcia, 5 great-grandchildren and many nieces and nephews.

Emilia was a loving mother and devoted wife who loved to cook. She treasured her children, grandchildren and great-grandchildren and embraced every moment with them.

She will be dearly missed but we take solace that she is reunited with her family in Heaven.

On Friday, May 22, 2020 a Visitation will be held from 8:00-10:00 A.M. with a Rosary Prayer at 9:00 A.M. at Whitney & Murphy Funeral Home, 4800 E. Indian School Rd., Phoenix.

A Funeral Mass will follow at 10:30 A.M. at St. Thomas Catholic Church, 2312 E. Campbell Ave., Phoenix. Emilia will be laid to rest at St. Francis Catholic Cemetery following the Funeral Mass. Condolences may be expressed at www.whitneymurphyfuneralhome.com






Published in The Arizona Republic from May 18 to May 20, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
MAY
22
Visitation
08:00 - 10:00 AM
Whitney & Murphy Funeral Home
MAY
22
Rosary
09:00 AM
Whitney & Murphy Funeral Home
MAY
22
Funeral Mass
10:30 AM
St. Thomas Catholic Church
