Emilia B. Torres



Phoenix - 86, went home to be with the Lord on August 7, 2020. A Visitation will be held at 10:00 AM, with a Funeral Service at 11:00 AM, on Friday, August 21, 2020. A Committal Service will immediately follow at Holy Cross Cemetery, 9925 West Thomas Road, Avondale, Arizona. Arrangements entrusted to Lowmans Arizona Funeral Home, Inc. (602) 276-3601









