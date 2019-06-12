|
|
Emilia Hernandez
Mesa - Emilia Hernandez, 41, fought a courageous battle with cancer and passed away on Friday, May 31, 2019. Emilia was born in Miami, Arizona to Angel and Gloria Hernandez. She grew up in Superior, Arizona, but resided in Mesa, Arizona. She was an amazing mother, daughter, sister, tia, and friend. She received her Bachelor's in Education from Arizona State University, Master's degree in Teacher Leadership from University of Phoenix and Master's in Special Education from Grand Canyon University. She taught for thirteen years at Wilson Elementary in Phoenix, John F. Kennedy Elementary in Superior, and recently at Jack Barnes Elementary in Queen Creek.
Emilia was a dedicated teacher who was loved dearly by her students. She always encouraged her students to do their best. Emilia had an adventurous spirit and enjoyed visiting the ocean, traveling, fishing, dancing, Halloween, and scary movies. She had a great sense of humor, competitive and strong spirit, and a big heart. Emilia's greatest joy was spending time with her family. She was a compassionate person and always thought of others. She impacted the lives of many people and taught everyone to be strong, courageous, and to never give up hope.
She is survived by her daughter, Nevaeh, mother Gloria Hernandez, brothers: Angel Hernandez, Gabriel Hernandez (Melissa), Rick Keziah (Julie); sisters: Gloria Michelle Contreras (Marcos), Anita Hernandez (Gerald), and Lucia Hernandez; seven nieces and six nephews. She is reunited with her father Angel 'Chaleco', brother Carlos Olson, and niece Alina Yazzie.
In her honor, her life will be celebrated during a Catholic mass on Saturday, June 15, 2019, at Holy Cross Catholic Church, 1244 S Power Rd, Mesa, AZ 85206 at 1:00 p.m. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the following organizations in her honor: fullofhopefoundation.org or Jack Barnes Elementary School Kindergarten Program.
Published in The Arizona Republic on June 12, 2019