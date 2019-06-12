Services
Funeral Mass
Saturday, Jun. 15, 2019
1:00 PM
Holy Cross Catholic Church
1244 S Power Rd
Mesa, AZ
View Map
Send Flowers
Resources
More Obituaries for Emilia Hernandez
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Emilia Hernandez

Obituary Condolences Flowers

Emilia Hernandez Obituary
Emilia Hernandez

Mesa - Emilia Hernandez, 41, fought a courageous battle with cancer and passed away on Friday, May 31, 2019. Emilia was born in Miami, Arizona to Angel and Gloria Hernandez. She grew up in Superior, Arizona, but resided in Mesa, Arizona. She was an amazing mother, daughter, sister, tia, and friend. She received her Bachelor's in Education from Arizona State University, Master's degree in Teacher Leadership from University of Phoenix and Master's in Special Education from Grand Canyon University. She taught for thirteen years at Wilson Elementary in Phoenix, John F. Kennedy Elementary in Superior, and recently at Jack Barnes Elementary in Queen Creek.

Emilia was a dedicated teacher who was loved dearly by her students. She always encouraged her students to do their best. Emilia had an adventurous spirit and enjoyed visiting the ocean, traveling, fishing, dancing, Halloween, and scary movies. She had a great sense of humor, competitive and strong spirit, and a big heart. Emilia's greatest joy was spending time with her family. She was a compassionate person and always thought of others. She impacted the lives of many people and taught everyone to be strong, courageous, and to never give up hope.

She is survived by her daughter, Nevaeh, mother Gloria Hernandez, brothers: Angel Hernandez, Gabriel Hernandez (Melissa), Rick Keziah (Julie); sisters: Gloria Michelle Contreras (Marcos), Anita Hernandez (Gerald), and Lucia Hernandez; seven nieces and six nephews. She is reunited with her father Angel 'Chaleco', brother Carlos Olson, and niece Alina Yazzie.

In her honor, her life will be celebrated during a Catholic mass on Saturday, June 15, 2019, at Holy Cross Catholic Church, 1244 S Power Rd, Mesa, AZ 85206 at 1:00 p.m. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the following organizations in her honor: fullofhopefoundation.org or Jack Barnes Elementary School Kindergarten Program.
Published in The Arizona Republic on June 12, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.