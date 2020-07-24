Emilio Bernardo Perez
It is with deepest sorrow we announce that United States Marine Corps Corporal Emilio Bernardo Perez (aka Milo and Sharkbait), age 22, our most beloved husband, son, brother, family member and friend passed suddenly on Tuesday, July 14, 2020 while stationed in Camp Lejeune, North Carolina.
Those who knew Emilio, even just a little, lost a bright shining light in their lives. Emilio will be missed deeply every day and every minute by his family. We will remember most his silliness and irresistible smile.
Emilio graduated from Mountain Pointe High School in Phoenix, AZ in 2016. He followed his dream to serve our country and immediately joined the United States Marine Corps. Emilio became a field radio operator and deployed from December 2018 to July 2019 to the Middle East with Combat Logistics Battalion 22. Emilio loved the Marine Corps so much he was looking forward to reenlisting. He will never be forgotten by the Marines and Sailors that worked with him.
Emilio is survived by his wife, Nicole Perez, parents Yolanda Perez and Victor Perez, brother Gabriel Perez, grandmother Augustina Cervantes and many aunts, uncles and cousins.
Services will be held on Monday, July 27, 2020 at Whitney & Murphy Funeral Home located at 4800 East Indian School Road, Phoenix, with a Visitation held from 9:00 to 11:00 A.M., Rosary Prayers from 11:00 to 11:30 A.M., Sharing Memories 11:30 A.M. to 12:30 P.M. Interment to follow at the National Memorial Cemetery of Arizona, 23029 North Cave Creek Road, Phoenix, Arizona 85024. Condolences and Hugs from Home may be expressed at www.whitneymurphyfuneralhome.com