Emily Mary Nelson
Phoenix - 90, went home to be with the Lord on February 26, 2020. Emily is preceded in death by her parents, John and Clara; loving husband, Alvin; son, David; brothers, Fred, Edward, and Larry; and sisters, Marie, and Margaret. She is survived by her daughter, Patricia; sons, Terry, Thomas, and Daniel; 20 grandchildren, 18 great-grandchildren, and 6 great-great-grandchildren. A Prayer Service will be held at 1:00 PM on Saturday, March 7, 2020 at Lowmans Arizona Funeral Home, 717 West Dobbins Road, Phoenix, Arizona. Arrangements entrusted to Lowmans Arizona Funeral Home, Inc. (602) 276-3601.
Published in The Arizona Republic from Mar. 2 to Mar. 4, 2020