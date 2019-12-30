|
Emily Nickol Kruljac was born on May 28, 1996, and died in a tragic car accident in Parker, CO on December 26, 2019. Emily was born in Sacramento, CA to Jay and JoAnne Kruljac. Emily was preceded in death by her beloved grandparents, Nick and Maria Koukouvetakis, and her grandfather, Ed Kruljac.
Emily grew up in Phoenix, Arizona. She was a bright girl who excelled academically both throughout elementary and high school. She attended Thunderbird High School where she was an accomplished musician, playing several different instruments, performing in the marching band and was recognized for her leadership. She also began swimming competitively at an early age and became a 4-year varsity swimmer. Emily was very proud of her mother's Greek heritage and she learned to speak the language and became immersed in its food, traditions, culture and the Greek church. She loved dancing in traditional folk dress during the annual Greek festival.
Emily was a sweet and sensitive soul who went out of her way to help anyone in need. This trait was born out of her deep and abiding faith, which she shared with many people. She had an incredible eye for photography and many of the images she took evoke the divine God she loved with all her heart. In addition to photography, she had a deep passion for music, poetry, tea, and herbal medicine and used all of them to comfort those in need as well as for herself. Her endearing personality, her eyes that shone with angelic light and radiant smile will all be dearly missed by those she loved including her parents, Jay and JoAnne, sister, Sophia, brother, JJ, nephew Georgie, who was her godson, her aunt and uncle, Athena & Armin Berloui, who were her godparents, her grandmother and namesake, Emily Kruljac, and numerous other aunts, uncles, and cousins.
A viewing and celebration of life will be held on Monday, January 6, 2020, at 6 pm at Best Funeral Services, 501 Dunlap Ave., Phoenix, AZ 85020 and a funeral service will be held on Tuesday, January 7th, 2020 at 11 am at Holy Trinity Greek Orthodox Church, 1973 E. Maryland, Ave. Phoenix, AZ 85016. A burial procession and service will follow at West Resthaven Cemetery at 6450 W. Northern Ave., Glendale, AZ 85301.
In lieu of flowers, donations can be made in Emily's name to Trinity Pines Ranch in Elizabeth, Colorado @ www.trinitypinesranch.org
