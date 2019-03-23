|
Emily Novak
Phoenix - Emily Novak, 88, passed away peacefully on March 17, 2019. She was born in Chicago, IL on May 10, 1930 to her Polish immigrant parents, John and Mary Konieczny. She met her future husband, Stanley Novak, in Justice, IL and they married in 1952. Stan and Emily had four children. The family moved to Arizona in 1972. Stan and Emily purchased Madison Granite Supplies in 1981. Emily was a meticulous dresser and quite the polka dancer. She also enjoyed traveling, cooking, going on cruises and trips to Vegas.
The thing that brought her the most pride and joy was her family. Emily is preceded in death by her husband, Stan, and her daughter, Marie and a grandson. She is survived by her children David, Marcia and Stanley Jr. (Ann), eight grandchildren and two-great grandchildren.
Graveside services will be at 10 AM on Monday, March 25th, 2019. Holy Redeemer Cemetery 23015 N. Cave Creek Rd 85024.
Published in The Arizona Republic from Mar. 23 to Mar. 24, 2019