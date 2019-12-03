|
Emma Certosimo
Phoenix - Emma Certosimo, age 93, of Phoenix, passed away December 1, 2019.
She was born on December 28, 1925, in Nogales, Sonora, Mexico, daughter of the late Eduardo Soto and Nieves Bartell.
Emma was preceded in death by her husband of 44 years, Tony Certosimo.
She was a member of St. Francis Xavier Parish, worked as a volunteer in the Marian Shop, and was a devoted wife and homemaker. She enjoyed playing the piano, cooking, sewing, traveling, and spending time with her children and grandchildren.
Emma is survived by two daughters, Claire Cox of Waddell and Doris Certosimo of Glendale, one son-in-law, Pablo Leal Jr. of Glendale, stepson, Dino Certosimo of San Diego, CA, two grandsons, Brian Certosimo of Murrieta, CA and Sean McCreary of Phoenix, and niece Lucy Rodriguez of Phoenix. She also leaves many other family members and friends who will sadly miss her.
Emma's two grandsons, son-in-law, and godson Alfred French will serve as pallbearers.
A Rosary and Funeral Mass will be held Friday, December 6, 2019 at St. Francis Xavier Catholic Church-Ignatius Chapel, 4715 N. Central Avenue, Phoenix at 9:30 AM and 10:00 AM respectively. Donations can be made to Arizona Humane Society, 1521 W. Dobbins Road, Phoenix, AZ 85041. Condolences may be expressed at www.whitneymurphyfuneralhome.com
Published in The Arizona Republic from Dec. 3 to Dec. 4, 2019