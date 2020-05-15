Emma Darlene Grieger
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Emma's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Emma Darlene Grieger

Mesa - Emma Darlene Grieger of Mesa, AZ passed away from Alzhimer and COVID -19, on May 7, 2020. She was 92. Born in Fairfield, Iowa, Darlene went to Parsons College. A resident of Mesa for over 35 years, she spent many years as a Real Estate Broker and became an Ambassador for the Mesa Chamber of Commerce. Later in life, Darlene traveled the world with Cross Cultural Solutions. Darlene is survived by her sister, Betty Hinkle, and her children, Paul M. Grieger (Susan), William C. Grieger, Vicki L. Odell (Steve), James E. Grieger, Deborah J. Grieger (Fran); 14 grandchildren, 23 great-grandchildren, and 1 great-great grandchild.

Darlene is preceded in death by her parents, Clifford and Cora Jerrel; her husband of 51 years, Paul J. Grieger; and her sister Carol Mae Leathers. Due to COVID - 19, a celebration of life will be held at a later date. Arrangements entrusted to Melcher Mission Chapel, Mesa, AZ.




To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Arizona Republic from May 15 to May 17, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Melcher Mortuary Mission Chapel & Crematory
6625 E Main St
Mesa, AZ 85205
4808323500
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved