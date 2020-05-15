Emma Darlene Grieger



Mesa - Emma Darlene Grieger of Mesa, AZ passed away from Alzhimer and COVID -19, on May 7, 2020. She was 92. Born in Fairfield, Iowa, Darlene went to Parsons College. A resident of Mesa for over 35 years, she spent many years as a Real Estate Broker and became an Ambassador for the Mesa Chamber of Commerce. Later in life, Darlene traveled the world with Cross Cultural Solutions. Darlene is survived by her sister, Betty Hinkle, and her children, Paul M. Grieger (Susan), William C. Grieger, Vicki L. Odell (Steve), James E. Grieger, Deborah J. Grieger (Fran); 14 grandchildren, 23 great-grandchildren, and 1 great-great grandchild.



Darlene is preceded in death by her parents, Clifford and Cora Jerrel; her husband of 51 years, Paul J. Grieger; and her sister Carol Mae Leathers. Due to COVID - 19, a celebration of life will be held at a later date. Arrangements entrusted to Melcher Mission Chapel, Mesa, AZ.









