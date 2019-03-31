|
Emma Dee (Sims) Thweatt
Glendale - 91 of Glendale, AZ passed away peacefully on March 16, 2019 at Life Stream Complete Senior Living at Sun Ridge in Surprise, AZ. She was born January 11, 1928 in Sonora, CA to Ruby Myrtle Case and Ulysses Hilton (UH) Sims. She married Dr. James B. Thweatt of Franklin, TN on January 17, 1954, predeceased 2010. She was a loving wife, mother, grandmother and friend. She is survived by her daughter, Cheryl T. Brown, husband, Lonnie E. Brown of AZ; her son, Steven C. Thweatt, wife, Kathy W. Thweatt, of CO; 5 grandchildren and 7 great grandchildren; as well as Ida Ruth Stephens, best friend. She was the wife of a Navy man later becoming a Southern Baptist preacher, traveling throughout the world. When they settled in the United States, she taught Sunday School for 50 years at churches in LA, TX and AZ. She made care baskets for the sick, those needing uplifting and made bags containing necessities for the homeless to pass out when running errands. She will always be remembered for her kind, loving and giving spirit. She always kept a positive attitude living her life with grace and dignity and was known for her friendliness, her infectious smile and laugh, and of course, her hats. She will be truly missed by her family and many friends. A memorial service will be held on Saturday, April 13, 2019 at 10AM at Apollo Baptist Church, 11611 N. 51st Ave., Glendale, AZ 85304. In lieu of flowers, the family asks you to please consider a donation in Emma Dee Thweatt's name to Hospice of the Valley, 1510 E. Flower St., Phoenix, AZ 85014 or Life Stream Complete Senior Living at Sun Ridge, 12215 W. Bell Rd., Surprise, AZ 85378.
Published in The Arizona Republic on Mar. 31, 2019