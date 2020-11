Or Copy this URL to Share

Phoenix - Emma Finley, 84 of Phoenix passed away on October 24, 2020. Visitation Friday, November 13th 3-5pm at Preston Funeral Home 3800 S. Central Ave. Phoenix, 85040. Funeral service Saturday, November 14th 11am at South Phx Baptist Church 2006 E. Broadway Rd. Phoenix, 85040. Interment at Greenwood Memorial Lawn. Preston Funeral Home serving the family.









