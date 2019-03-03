Services
St Matthew Catholic Church
320 N 20th Dr
Phoenix, AZ 85009
Visitation
Saturday, Mar. 9, 2019
8:30 AM
St Matthews Church
320 N 20th Dr.
Phoenix, AZ
Phoenix, AZ
Service
Saturday, Mar. 9, 2019
10:00 AM
St Matthews Church
320 N 20th Dr.
Phoenix, AZ
Phoenix, AZ
Ena C Padilla

- - Ena C Padilla, 84, passed away on Feb 26, 2019. She is preceded in death by her husband Simon, her son Michael and her granddaughter Whitney. She is survived by her brother Jesus Chaparro, her children Josie, Gilbert, David (Lucero), Richard (Debbie), Robert, Simona (David), Terri, Mario (Lina), Cynthia (Alex), 29 grandchildren, and 27 great grandchildren. Our Mom was raised in McNary. Az where she met the love of her life Simon Padilla - they were married for 64 yrs. before he passed in 2015. She was the quiet strength that kept the family together and everything running smoothly during those 64yrs. Her faith in God was unwavering and her love for her children and grandchildren cannot be measured. We were Blessed beyond words to have her as our Mother. Mom we love you so much, and we will miss you greatly -until we meet again. Visitation will be Sat. March 9th at 8:30am with Mass at 10am at St Matthews Church- 320 N 20th Dr. Phoenix.
Published in The Arizona Republic on Mar. 3, 2019
