Enrique "Kiki" Torres, 88, of Scottsdale, AZ passed away peacefully on October 26, 2019 with his son Henry at his side. He was married to the love of his life, Raquel, for 58 years before her sudden passing in 2015. Enrique was born in Santiago de Cuba. After fleeing communist oppression in the 1960s, he led his wife and son to safety in Spain and later emigrated to the U.S. He was a proud American and so grateful of the new life he built for his family in New York and later in Arizona. He worked as a Teacher, Accountant, Social Worker, and generously volunteered at multiple organizations. Donations can be made to Hospice of the Valley.
Published in The Arizona Republic from Oct. 29 to Nov. 3, 2019
