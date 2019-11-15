|
Eolis (Lois) A. Crowell
Chandler - Eolis (Lois) A. Crowell of Scottsdale AZ, known affectionately by family and friends as Mimi, entered eternity on November 12, 2019. She was 92. Lois was born on January 14, 1927 in Chicago IL, and would spend her first 57 years there. Lois attended Bradley College in Peoria, IL where she studied home economics. Following Bradley, she returned to Chicago, married, raised two wonderful children, Donna and David, built a successful career in Human Resources and ultimately relocated to Arizona with her mother in 1984.
An important part of Lois's life was engagement in her community where she found many opportunities to connect with others and to give back. She was an active member of St. Timothy's Catholic Church in Mesa and its Women's Fellowship group as well as a long serving book shop volunteer. Lois also spent years volunteering as a greeter at Phoenix Sky Harbor International Airport, offering travelers a friendly smile and any assistance needed. Lois entered and left this world with a kind and gentle heart, a curiosity and interest in all things, a hunger to learn, and a grit and determination so often exemplified by her generation. At the center of Lois's life was the deep and unconditional love for her family. She was a friend to all who knew her and she touched the hearts of many.
Lois is proceeded in death by her parents Evelyn and Axel Anderson, son David and son-in-law Terry. She is survived by daughter Donna (Thomas) Fordos of Chandler, AZ, daughter-in-law Rita Crowell of Mount Prospect, IL, grandchildren Jennifer (Steve) Tepedino of Scottsdale, AZ, Erik (Liam) Bidenkap of London, UK, Maribeth (Frank) Schermer of Troutville, VA Julia (Charlie) Shinneman of Mount Prospect, IL and Amanda (Nick) Nelson Villa Park, IL as well as nine great grandchildren.
Visitation will be held at 4:00PM and recitation of the Rosary will commence at 7:00PM on Sunday, November 17, 2019 at Lakeshore Mortuary, 1815 South Dobson Road Mesa, AZ 85202. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated on Monday, November 18, 2019 at 10:00AM at St. Timothy's Catholic Church, 1730 West Guadalupe Road, Mesa, AZ 85202. Interment will be held immediately following Mass at Queen of Heaven Cemetery, Mesa AZ.
In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to charity close to her heart, Smile Train.
Published in The Arizona Republic from Nov. 15 to Nov. 17, 2019