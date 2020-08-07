Eric Cedarstrom
Good morning and welcome to the final edition of the Eric Cedarstrom show. The fact that you're all gathered here today means that my tank is now on "E."
I've been consigned somewhere over the golf course, my favorite place to relax.
They tell me I must put some background information in this or they won't print it, ok to be precise "they" didn't tell me…. my wife did.
I married the love of my life Lori on July 23, 1988. We have two of the most amazing girls that taught me more lessons than I can recall. Still living the dream: Daughter Ericka and Son in law Cody Pinkerton and two granddaughters Emma and Ava. When we were blessed with two granddaughters Emma and Ava; had I known grandkids were this much fun, we would have opted to have them first. Daughter Leanne and Son in law Taylor Neu- all of which are my pride and joy. My beautiful sister Laura Bridwell, lovable brother Craig Cedarstrom, and their beautiful families. Now you can find me "frumpling" in Heaven with my brother Jim and sister Christine.
Let's not forget my real pride and joy- my minpin Polly, which just so you know I was going to list her first, but thought it might really upset my wife. All my dogs were loyal, kind, and unlike my kids, never talked back to me.
Born in Des Moines, Iowa on July 11th, 1959 to James and Carol Cedarstrom. I would like to add that this was the best year ever, because during that time, the Cadillac Eldorado Baritz Convertible rolled off the assembly line and that happens to be my dream car. From Des Moines, Iowa our family moved to Scottsdale AZ in 1964 and that's where the lessons of life began.
I want to share some of those with you today. Just like my favorite muscle shirt that said "Livin' The Dream"- here is the lesson I learned while doing so:
1. When you sneak into Legend City amusement park - you can ride those rides at night for free.
2. You can't cross the Verde river in a high rider 4x4 without frying a fish on the exhaust.
3. When you hear a diesel truck screaming up your driveway and you realize it's your future Father-In-Law coming to put the fear of life into you- you learn about commitment very quickly.
4. When you're Steele head fishing during record cold weather in the Pacific Northwest, thinking you can out-fish your wife… I learned quickly that was a pipe dream.
5. When you have the love of a lab, a woman at your side, and family and friends that surround you in every way no matter what stupid things you pull……your life is fulfilled.
6. When it's 85 degrees in Scottsdale and 20 below in Washington, Alaska, Idaho, and Minnesota; all the relatives will jockey for a spot in your driveway to park for the winter. Will the last coach out of Minnesota please turn off the lights?
7. Whippets is not just a golf betting game you play on the course to take your buddies money… it's what you do to the kids on the tube behind the boat at Roosevelt Lake.
8. If you want to learn humility, respect, compassion, tenderness and love then coach girls softball for 14 plus years.
9. Do a back flip off the dive rock in the pool every year- even when you turn 60.
10. The best breakfast on earth is your Mother-In-Law's biscuits and gravy. (IF she really likes you, then she'll give you extra bacon.)
11. If you get attacked by a pack of clowns…. go for the juggler.
Things I learned to love and cherish in my life:
Playing around with grandkids is more fun when you're riding quads, making sock puppets, playing snake and chicken, and watching you tube videos that start with lab puppies and end with tsunamis. When they start to cry or whine- you send them back home.
My goal was to own and drive every American muscle car ever built. I've owned about every one in my life and restored countless Chevy trucks. Making old new again. Just pin stripe it.
Dislikes: people you couldn't trust, warm beer (although if that's all you have be thankful), and hot tuna casserole for dinner. Just thought I'd throw that in there so you wouldn't think my whole life was all roses.
I loved every minute on this earth. In my time here, I have learned to master the Irish exit…. therefore, go out and make it a great day. Put a smile on your face, a song in your heart and a pep in your step.
This is Eric Cedarstrom signing off…………. We'll be back after these messages.
Memorial Services will be held at Highlands Church, Saturday, August 15, 2020 at 10:00am. Donations can be made to Luckydoganimalrescue.org