Eric James Westervelt
Tucson - Eric James Westervelt - son, brother, grandson, nephew, cousin, friend - passed away suddenly on March 17, 2019. He was 23 years old.
Eric was born on September 16, 1995 in Attleboro, Massachusetts, the son of James and Angelina (Banuelos) Westervelt. The family moved to Arkansas before settling in Phoenix, Arizona when Eric was 4 years old. As a boy, he loved to wear his Batman costume, loved to play with Army men and LEGOs, and was a whiz at chess and karate. He played football through middle school and high school and loved it - he so enjoyed the camaraderie of being a part of a team. He graduated from Pinnacle High School in 2014 and headed to the University of Arizona where he was a pre-physiology major. Eric always loved to help others; that empathy and passion is what led him to seek a career in the healthcare industry. In 2018, he began working at Parkinson Wellness Recovery in Tucson, AZ, a job he adored.
Eric is survived by his parents Jim and Angie; step-parents Nicole (Akre) Westervelt and Darryl Herbel; sisters Kristen, Lauren and Reagan. He also leaves his maternal grandparents Michael and Ernestina Banuelos of Fresno, CA, and paternal grandparents, Jim and Janet Westervelt of Charlotte, NC. He is also survived by numerous aunts, uncles and cousins.
Eric will be missed by many. He will be remembered for his big heart, quick wit and always having a smile on his face.
We will be hosting a Celebration of Eric's life on Sunday, March 24, 2019 at 1pm at Messinger Mortuary in Scottsdale, located at 8555 E Pinnacle Peak Rd, Scottsdale, AZ 85255. The service will be immediately followed by a reception at the Westervelt home in Scottsdale. Dress code is casual; in honor of Eric you are invited to wear your flannels, jeans and/or your Vans. In lieu of flowers, please consider donating to the JED Foundation, an organization dedicated to protecting emotional health and preventing suicide for teens and young adults.
Published in The Arizona Republic on Mar. 20, 2019