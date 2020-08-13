Eric Nelson Bandstra



Eric Nelson Bandstra 47, passed away unexpectedly July 3, 2020 in Phoenix, AZ from a tragic motorcycle accident. He is survived by his wife, 2 sons, 2 grandchildren, his mother, 3 brothers, 3 nieces and 2 nephews. He worked 25 years as a Master Molder at a local Plastics Manufacturing plant. Eric will be fondly remembered by family and friends for his sense of humor, his warm heartfelt hugs and his willingness to help anyone anytime. He enjoyed the outdoors and anything with an engine and stereo that was loud. He cared about his family and friends dearly and will be greatly missed by all.









