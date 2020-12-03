1/1
Erich "Rick" Meurer
1950 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Erich's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Erich "Rick" Meurer

Scottsdale - Erich "Rick" Meurer, 70, of Scottsdale, AZ passed away on December 1, 2020 at home with his wife and son by his side. Rick was born June 26, 1950 in Milwaukee, WI to Allen (deceased) and Patricia Meurer. In addition to his mother, he is survived by his wife of 47 years, Linda, his son, Christopher (Andrea) of Lake Stevens, WA, his grandson Ashby, his brother, Keven, as well as by numerous nieces and nephews. His son Christopher cherished their conversations about all things in life including vehicles, home projects, and business and will deeply miss his Dad's endless optimism whenever life challenges would present themselves. Rick will be remembered for always helping others, for his gentle disposition, and for keeping anything and everything very organized. Rick spent thirty years in the title industry and enjoyed seven years in retirement. Rick loved music. He played oboe in high school and college and most recently participated in handbell choirs. He played with multiple church and community handbell choirs and formed his own community handbell quartet, Saguaro Bell Ensemble. He also served as treasurer of Area 11 Handbell Musicians of America. Rick served in the U.S. Army Reserves for six years. A Graveside Service will be held at Phoenix Memorial Park on Monday, December 7th at 11:00am. Due to Covid-19, the service will be limited to immediate family. Rick was a member of La Casa de Cristo Lutheran Church where a Celebration of Life will be held in January. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to Hospice of the Valley.






To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Arizona Republic from Dec. 3 to Dec. 4, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
DEC
7
Graveside service
11:00 AM
Phoenix Memorial Park
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Messinger Mortuaries
8555 E. Pinnacle Peak Road
Scottsdale, AZ 85255
(480) 502-3378
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Messinger Mortuaries Pinnacle Peak Mortuary

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved