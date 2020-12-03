Erich "Rick" MeurerScottsdale - Erich "Rick" Meurer, 70, of Scottsdale, AZ passed away on December 1, 2020 at home with his wife and son by his side. Rick was born June 26, 1950 in Milwaukee, WI to Allen (deceased) and Patricia Meurer. In addition to his mother, he is survived by his wife of 47 years, Linda, his son, Christopher (Andrea) of Lake Stevens, WA, his grandson Ashby, his brother, Keven, as well as by numerous nieces and nephews. His son Christopher cherished their conversations about all things in life including vehicles, home projects, and business and will deeply miss his Dad's endless optimism whenever life challenges would present themselves. Rick will be remembered for always helping others, for his gentle disposition, and for keeping anything and everything very organized. Rick spent thirty years in the title industry and enjoyed seven years in retirement. Rick loved music. He played oboe in high school and college and most recently participated in handbell choirs. He played with multiple church and community handbell choirs and formed his own community handbell quartet, Saguaro Bell Ensemble. He also served as treasurer of Area 11 Handbell Musicians of America. Rick served in the U.S. Army Reserves for six years. A Graveside Service will be held at Phoenix Memorial Park on Monday, December 7th at 11:00am. Due to Covid-19, the service will be limited to immediate family. Rick was a member of La Casa de Cristo Lutheran Church where a Celebration of Life will be held in January. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to Hospice of the Valley.