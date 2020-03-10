Services
Whitney & Murphy Funeral Home
4800 East Indian School Rd.
Phoenix, AZ 85018
(602) 840-5600
Celebration of Life
Saturday, Apr. 4, 2020
1:00 PM
Friendship Park
12325 West McDowell Road
Avondale, AZ
Erika Darlene Kurtenbach


1977 - 2020
Erika Darlene Kurtenbach Obituary
Erika Darlene Kurtenbach

Erika Darlene Kurtenbach (D.O.B. October 18, 1977) lost her hard-fought battle against cancer on March 8, 2020.

Her family, friends and chosen family are overwhelmed with devastating sorrow at this sudden loss but are finding comfort in the fact that she has now joined the angels and beloved family members.

In her short life she had overcome many challenges and conquered her addiction for over 15 years. Erika became a shining light of inspiration to those still fighting addictions.

Erika is proceeded in death by her Father, Gerd and survived by her daughter, Cora who was the Light of her Life, her Mother, Jeri and her sister and nephew.

Erika will be greatly missed by family, friends and her chosen family as well as all those lives that she touched.

A Celebration of Erika's Life is planned for 1:00 P.M., Saturday, April 4, 2020 at Friendship Park, 12325 West McDowell Road, Avondale, AZ 85323 at Friendship Shelter North II. Please bring your stories, photos and chairs. Lunch will be provided by the family. Condolences may be expressed at www.whitneymurphyfuneralhome.com
Published in The Arizona Republic from Mar. 10 to Mar. 11, 2020
