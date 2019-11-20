|
|
Erika G. Goldblatt
Chandler - On the morning of November 12, 2019, Erika G. Goldblatt of Chandler, Arizona passed away at home surrounded by her children.
Erika was born in Nidau, Switzerland to Marta and Hans Peter on July 1, 1936. Erika is preceded in death by her husband Marvin Goldblatt in 2011. They met while he was studying to be a physician in Bern Switzerland and married there in 1956. They then built a life in Chicago, Illinois, where they raised three sons. Upon retirement in 1990 they moved to Chandler, Arizona fulfilling a longtime dream to live in the sunshine and desert.
For Erika, the children she raised were at the heart of the world she loved. Her vivaciousness and charm drew many friends into her circle over the years. She brought joy to many and was very generous to all those she loved. She enjoyed sewing, handcrafts, fine dining and shopping. All of us whose lives she touched miss her greatly and will keep her forever in our hearts.
Erika is survived by her three sons and their spouses Craig and Phil; Kim and Yalin; and Scott and Laura; by her grandchildren Ariel and Immanuela; by her brother and sister-in-law, Hans and Elsbeth Peter; and by her husband's sister, Ramona Choos.
In accordance with Erika's wishes, there will be no funeral service, but rather a private family gathering. Memorial donations can be made to the Hospice of the Valley, 1510 E Flower St, Phoenix, AZ 85014.
Published in The Arizona Republic from Nov. 20 to Nov. 24, 2019