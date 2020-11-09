1/1
Erika Louise Krueger
Erika Louise Krueger

Scottsdale - Erika Louise Krueger, 37, passed away on Nov. 5, 2020 at home in Scottsdale. She was born on New Year's Day 1983 in West Covina, CA. Erika is survived by her daughter Kadence Marie Annala (11), father Terry Krueger of Scottsdale, mother Laura Krajewski (Greg) of Fountain Hills, sister Michelle Conarty (Landon) and nephews Aiden and Austin Conarty of Phoenix, and many aunts, uncles and cousins. Erika had the voice of an angel, and now she joins the heavens to serenade from above. She helped so many people overcome their addictions (as she did herself) and will be dearly missed. In our hearts forever. (A small, private service will be held.)




Published in The Arizona Republic from Nov. 9 to Nov. 10, 2020.
