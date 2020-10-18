Lt Col Erma Jean Higgins
Tempe - Ret, USAF
Jean Higgins passed away on Thursday, October 15, 2020 in her home in Tempe Arizona.
Jean was born in Pennsylvania to Wayne and Ruby (McCracken) Higgins on August 30, 1939. She was raised primarily in West Virginia and, after college, she joined the Air Force. She served throughout the US and abroad, assigned primarily in Human Resources. When asked what she did (in her inimical style and with a twinkle) she often responded, "As little as possible. . .and I was very good at it!" Clearly however, as evidenced from her numerous awards and decorations and her promotion to Lt. Col, that was not the real story. She was one of the first non-medical women achieving that rank.
After her retirement in 1986, she attended and graduated from a professional photography school in Atlanta and began a career as a stock photographer. Her powerful images appeared in books, magazines, calendars, and even on billboards more than 1,400 times. She traveled to all seven continents and 64 countries. She had the good fortune to do many things, including snorkel on the Great Barrier Reef, see the Pyramids at dawn, visit Angkor Wat, climb around the Acropolis and sail around both the Capes of Good Hope and Good Horn. One of the highlights of her photography career was meeting and photographing Mother Teresa.
She loved to travel at a moment's notice, with no agenda and no reservations, trusting her abilities to make her way. And while Jean had no hesitancy about traveling alone, she also traveled extensively with Semester at Sea, an educational program which takes college students and faculty around the world. She was active in volunteer work, most notably the Kairos Foundation and her Unity Churches.
She is not survived by any immediate biological family, but has left behind a large circle of very sad close friends and her beloved life partner/wife of 15 years, Barbara Walker.
Plans for a Celebration of Life will be forthcoming at a later time.
Sincere thanks to Hospice of the Valley for their extraordinary support. Donations on her behalf are appreciated at https://www.hov.org/donate/
.