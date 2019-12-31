Services
Abel Funeral Services
1627 N. 51st Ave
Phoenix, AZ 85035
(602) 442-7747
Viewing
Friday, Jan. 3, 2020
9:00 AM - 10:00 AM
St. Mary's Basilica
Funeral Mass
Friday, Jan. 3, 2020
10:00 AM
St. Mary's Basilica
Interment
Following Services
St. Francis Catholic Cemetery
Resources
More Obituaries for Erminia Mesquita
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Erminia B. Mesquita

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Erminia B. Mesquita Obituary
Erminia B. Mesquita, 86 went to be with the Lord. She has reunited with her beloved John M. Mesquita & many loved ones. She is survived by her 3 Daughters Jenny, Patsy & Jeja. Son-in-laws Jerry, Erroll & Wally. 7 Grandchildren & 12 Great Grandchildren. Services on Friday Jan 3, 2020 at St. Mary's Basilica. 9am viewing, 10am mass followed by Interment at St. Francis Catholic Cemetery. (Please send flowers to Abel Funeral Services)
Published in The Arizona Republic from Dec. 31, 2019 to Jan. 3, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Erminia's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -