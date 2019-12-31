|
Erminia B. Mesquita, 86 went to be with the Lord. She has reunited with her beloved John M. Mesquita & many loved ones. She is survived by her 3 Daughters Jenny, Patsy & Jeja. Son-in-laws Jerry, Erroll & Wally. 7 Grandchildren & 12 Great Grandchildren. Services on Friday Jan 3, 2020 at St. Mary's Basilica. 9am viewing, 10am mass followed by Interment at St. Francis Catholic Cemetery. (Please send flowers to Abel Funeral Services)
Published in The Arizona Republic from Dec. 31, 2019 to Jan. 3, 2020