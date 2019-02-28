|
|
Ernest Dillihay
- - Ernest Dillihay, 93, peacefully went home to the Lord on Wednesday, February 20, surrounded by his daughter, Rosella, grandson Terrence, and best friends Ray and Carol Ann Hopton. Ernest was a WWII U.S. Army Air Corps veteran and retired City of Philadelphia, PA employee. An active member of Compass Christian Church in Chandler, AZ, Ernest was a former member of the Chandler-Gilbert Community College Jazz Ensemble, and the Sun Lakes United Methodist Church Chorale, and an active member of the American Legion. Ernest is survived by his five children: Rosella Corbin Brown, Ernest Dillihay, Richard Dillihay, Annette Dillihay-Robinson, and Jeffrey Dillihay, grandchildren, great-grandchildren and great-great grandchildren. Funeral Services will be held on Friday, March 1, 2019, at 12:30 p.m., with a viewing one hour immediately prior to service, at Compass Christian Church in Chandler. Arrangements by Bueler Mortuary Services in Chandler.
Published in The Arizona Republic on Feb. 28, 2019