|
|
Ernest "Ernie" Miller
Phoenix - Ernie was born Monday, February 19, 1937 to Elmer and Erma Miller on a farm in Indiana. He passed away peacefully at home on Tuesday, March 12, 2019 in Phoenix, Arizona. Ernie was a beloved husband, father, grandfather, uncle, and friend. He is survived by his wife of 61 years, Donna Miller, daughters Teresa Sneathen and Twila (Doug) Bercot; grandchildren Phillip (Alivia) Bercot, Ross (Emilija) Grinvalds, and Jessica Sneathen; great-grandchildren Agnes, Edith, and Sylvia Bercot.
Ernie was well-known for his Christmas cookies. He enjoyed reading, solving his puzzles, and cooking for his family. Ernie proudly served as a cook in the United States Army where he was stationed in Korea for two years.
He is preceded in death by his parents, his brother Roger Miller, and sister Marilyn Baxter.
Published in The Arizona Republic on Mar. 22, 2019