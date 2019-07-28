|
|
Ernest "Ernie" Otto Bockli
Mesa - Ernest "Ernie" Otto Bockli, age 89, of Mesa AZ passed away on Saturday, July 6th, 2019.
He was born on June 4, 1930 in Yonkers, New York to Otto & Hilda (Wanner) Bockli.
Ernie attended Manlius Military Academy in Manlius, New York. Ernie was a Medalist Engineer and worked for several companies in the Eastern states, Arizona and California.
Ernie was active in the Christ the King church with Margery, they also loved to dance. In his younger years Ernie loved to sail.
Ernie was an avid train hobbyist and a longtime member of the McCormick-Stillman Railroad Park Sun-N-Sand Model Railroad Club. He was a true railway enthusiast.
Ernie married Margery (Riopelle) in 2010, who survives him. Ernie is also survived by his son, Paul (Butch) Bockli, stepsons Kurt Spahrmann, Eric Spahrmann, stepdaughter Lisa Lorenzen (Larry), grandchildren Kurt Spahrmann Jr. (Connie), Evan Spahrmann, Alana Gilbert (Bryan), Amy Lester (Cody), and Sara Lorenzen (Matt Haag). Ernie had six great-grandchildren.
Also survived by Margery's family Kathy Riopelle (Hicham), Deborah Bailey (Skip), Gail Nadeau (Kevin), Lawrence Riopelle (Peggy). Margery has fifteen grandchildren and seventeen great grandchildren.
Memorial service will be held August 2nd 2019 at 3 p.m. at Sunland Village East Mesa Verde Room - South Complex (south on Farnsworth Drive from Baseline).Sunland Village East is located in Mesa, Arizona near the intersection of Baseline and Sossaman Roads.
Deacon Tom Bishop from Christ The King Catholic Church will facilitate the memorial.
The family will greet friends in the Mesa Verde room at the memorial.
Published in The Arizona Republic on July 28, 2019