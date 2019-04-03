Ernest "Mal" Plummer



Scottsdale - Ernest Malcolm Plummer "Mal" passed away on March 30th, 2019 in Scottsdale, Arizona. He was born May 17th, 1926 in Selma, Alabama to Ernest, and Zada (Garrison) Plummer. Graduated from Albark G Perrish High School in 1944. He enlisted in the United States Air Force and served 2 years as a flight engineer on B-17 planes in the 15th Air Force in Foggia, Italy. Upon Military discharge he attended the University of Alabama and received a B.S. degree in Aeronautical Engineering. After working in the field for 2 years with the Navy and Lockheed in California he returned to university life and received a degree in structural engineering. Mal went to work for Chicago Bridge and Iron Company for 3 years in Birmingham, Alabama. He then moved to Phoenix, Arizona where he was a bridge engineer for the Arizona Highway Department. In 1972, Mal started E.M. Plummer Consulting as a structural engineer. He has designed bridges and buildings for various clients in Arizona and elsewhere. In 1955, Mal married Romona Farish of Gadsden, Virginia who he met at the University of Alabama, until their divorce in 1981. They had one daughter, Kimberly Ann Plummer. On March 14th 1992 he married Barbara Jane Curtis. He and Barb enjoyed playing bridge with lots of close friends and spending time at their cabin in Flagstaff. Mal was a Shriner 32 degree Mason and belonged to the Elks Lodge BPOE #355. He is survived by his wife Barbara and her two sons, Mark and Todd Curtis; his daughter Kimberly, and her daughter Kali; grandchildren CJ, Juliana, and Capri. Funeral services in his honor will be held Saturday, April 6th, 2019 at 10:00 am at Green Acres Mortuary, 401 N Hayden Road, Scottsdale, Arizona. Visitation will also be Saturday April 6th, from 9:00 am until time of service. Burial will be in Green Acres Cemetery following the service. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the Arizona Humane Society in Mal's name. Published in The Arizona Republic from Apr. 3 to Apr. 6, 2019