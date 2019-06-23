|
Ernest "Ernie" Reuben Sutter
Little Elm, TX - Ernest "Ernie" Reuben Sutter, age 77, of Little Elm, Texas, passed away on 4/24/19. He was born on 6/6/41, to Lucile E. (Wellman) and Reuben John Sutter in Celina, Ohio. Funeral services will be held at 10:30 a.m. on Friday, 6/28/19, at St. Paul's Catholic Church in Sharpsburg, Ohio, followed immediately by a Celebration of Life. Friends and family are welcome. View the full obituary here:https://www.turrentinejacksonmorrow.com/obituaries/ernest-reuben-sutter.
Published in The Arizona Republic on June 23, 2019