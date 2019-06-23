Services
Service
Friday, Jun. 28, 2019
10:30 AM
St. Paul's Catholic Church
Sharpsburg, OH
View Map
Celebration of Life
Following Services
St. Paul's Catholic Church
Sharpsburg, OH
View Map
Ernest Reuben "Ernie" Sutter


Ernest Reuben "Ernie" Sutter Obituary
Ernest "Ernie" Reuben Sutter

Little Elm, TX - Ernest "Ernie" Reuben Sutter, age 77, of Little Elm, Texas, passed away on 4/24/19. He was born on 6/6/41, to Lucile E. (Wellman) and Reuben John Sutter in Celina, Ohio. Funeral services will be held at 10:30 a.m. on Friday, 6/28/19, at St. Paul's Catholic Church in Sharpsburg, Ohio, followed immediately by a Celebration of Life. Friends and family are welcome. View the full obituary here:https://www.turrentinejacksonmorrow.com/obituaries/ernest-reuben-sutter.
Published in The Arizona Republic on June 23, 2019
