Ernestine Hammon
It is with heavy hearts that the family of Ernestine Ruth Hammon announces her passing on the evening of August 4, 2020. She died at age 92 in the loving arms of her family who had cared for her at the home of her daughter, Charlene, since March. She was a classy, loving lady who fought hard for her health, knowing that she made life better for all her relatives and friends.
Ernestine was born June 25, 1928 in Jerome, Arizona. Her father, Ernest Dickie, was a miner and with her mom, Daisy, raised Ernestine and her siblings in the mining towns of central Arizona. Ernie ran the Vulture Mine close to Wickenburg where Ernestine attended grade school for six of her eight school years in a one-room school. For those two years she went to Wickenburg, as the mining company could not provide the minimum number of "8" students for the entire school. That one-room education served her well as the family moved to Wickenburg for her high school years where she graduated as Valedictorian of her class. Then on to Bagdad, AZ as her father assumed management of the copper mining operation to support the war effort.
In Bagdad, Ernestine met her soul-mate, Charlie Hammon and they married in Florence, AZ in 1948. Prior to her marriage, Ernestine had completed two years of studies at University of Arizona in Tucson. Charlene was born the next year, and a second daughter, Marla, was born 3 years later. The family moved to Phoenix in 1958 where Ernestine spent the rest of her life.
Looking back at Ernestine's life one sees several chapters, all full of love, kindness, hard work and an attitude of helping others before self. Her expertise extended far beyond her early homemaker duties. She was practical, ingenious, engineering oriented and financially savvy. Her guidance insured a comfortable retirement for her and Charlie and sound life-skills for her children, grandchildren and great-grandchildren.
Early on, Ernestine handled the books for the Chevron station they owned and managed the apartments they owned. "Management" back then meant "doing" - she cleaned, mowed, painted, fixed and collected rent! On more than one occasion, she worked a part-time job to provide more money to help the family. She never put her needs ahead of others. She opened their home to her own family and Charlie's family. Seldom during these years did they not have someone living with them whom they fed, raised and often provided a job for at the service station.
As the girls finished high school, Ernestine and Charlie bought cabins - first in Strawberry, AZ, then Heber-Overgaard, AZ. They opened their cabins (and hearts) to friends and family, often hosting 20 or more for unbeatable meals and adventures. Her weekend and summer trips continued until just a few years ago. She became dear friends with her cabin neighbors as well.
At an age when most were retiring, Ernestine joined her daughter Charlene to form a craft business - Kingston Krafts. She worked on projects through most summers at the cabin to keep the business going. Her crafting skills are evident in most of the families' houses today.
Later, Charlene and Ernestine formed Aerospace Electronics, with the help of Marla and her husband, Bob. This venture provided extra income for the family for many years.
After caring for Charlie during his illness ( he passed in 2013 at age 97) she began a new chapter of her life at the retirement community of the Terraces of Phoenix, to which they had recently moved. She became active in many activities such as library committee, book club, peanut butter sandwiches making (sent to under-privileged kids), gourmet dinners, Casita's Ladies dinners, lunch groups and many other activities. She taught herself to play bridge and hosted the bridge group weekly until recently. She was the organizer and the driving force in this group. Her many Terraces friends have expressed a deep sadness and loss. Ernestine's quick wit and concern for all others (including her love for animals) made her a most sought-after dining companion. The outpouring of love and support from the Terraces residents and staff has been overwhelming.
She was a long-time member of First United Methodist Church, supporting their many ministries and driving herself to church until the age of 90!.
Ernestine was preceded in death by her parents, husband Charlie Hammon, brother Larry Dickie and son-in-law Bob Hultman. She is survived by her daughters Charlene Kingston (Dave), Marla Biscotti Hultman, grandchildren Daniel Kingston, Jordan Hultman, Rachael Vanderhoof (Keith) and great-grandchildren Kaitlyn Kingston and Dylan Kingston. She is also survived by sisters Geri Dwight (Jim), Norma Pirtle (Tom), sister-in-law Barb Dickie and Charlie' sister - Ann Ziede. She also leaves behind a host of nieces and nephews lucky enough to have learned from the best. Ernestine's love, smile, wise counsel and companionship will be missed everyday.
Services are pending and will be announced at a later date. For those of you wishing to support her passion for animals, the family requests that donations be made in her name to the Arizona Animal Welfare League and SPCA at 25 N. 40th Street, Phoenix, AZ 85034, Arizona's oldest and largest no-kill shelter. Donation may also be made on-line at www.aawl.org
