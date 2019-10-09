|
Ernestine Valenzuela
Phoenix - Ernestine Arbizu Valenzuela was 85 years old, born December 18, 1933 to Ray Cahill Arbizu and Margarita Trujillo. Predeceased by her husband Cruz Ortiz Valenzuela, son Joaquin Mendoza, grandson Michael Mendoza, and brother Raul L. Arbizu and brother Vincent Orduño. She is survived by her children, Margarita Blaine (Manford Blaine) and Cruz Valenzuela Jr.; her 8 grandchildren and many great-grandchildren; her 3 brothers and 6 sisters. Services will be held at Resthaven/Carr-Tenney Mortuary & Memorial Gardens 4310 E. Southern Ave, Phoenix, Arizona 85042. Visitation will be from 9 am to 12 pm, Service at 12 pm, final viewing at 1 pm and burial at 2 pm.
Published in The Arizona Republic from Oct. 9 to Oct. 11, 2019