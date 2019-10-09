Resources
More Obituaries for Ernestine Valenzuela
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Ernestine Valenzuela

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Ernestine Valenzuela Obituary
Ernestine Valenzuela

Phoenix - Ernestine Arbizu Valenzuela was 85 years old, born December 18, 1933 to Ray Cahill Arbizu and Margarita Trujillo. Predeceased by her husband Cruz Ortiz Valenzuela, son Joaquin Mendoza, grandson Michael Mendoza, and brother Raul L. Arbizu and brother Vincent Orduño. She is survived by her children, Margarita Blaine (Manford Blaine) and Cruz Valenzuela Jr.; her 8 grandchildren and many great-grandchildren; her 3 brothers and 6 sisters. Services will be held at Resthaven/Carr-Tenney Mortuary & Memorial Gardens 4310 E. Southern Ave, Phoenix, Arizona 85042. Visitation will be from 9 am to 12 pm, Service at 12 pm, final viewing at 1 pm and burial at 2 pm.
Published in The Arizona Republic from Oct. 9 to Oct. 11, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Ernestine's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.