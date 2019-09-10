|
|
Ernesto Lisandro Lopez ,81 passed away peacefully at home in the presence of his beloved family on September 5th, 2019. He was born in Salida, Colorado on August 28th, 1938 to Lisandro and Regina Lopez. He was raised in Denver, Colorado under the strong faith influence of his Grandparents Espiridion and Herminia. He is also predeceased by his sisters Sylvia and Madelyn who he now joins in heaven.
Ernesto is a lifelong Educator who graduated from Northern Colorado University and received his master's degree from University of Oregon in Bilingual Education. After teaching high school he went on become a Dean and the Inaugural President of the first accredited four-year Chicano/Latino College in the US , Colegio Cesar Chavez in Mt. Angel, Oregon. As a passionate leader in bilingual education, he moved to Phoenix and joined the staff at ASU. He then served 12 years as middle school teacher in the Cartwright school district in Phoenix until his retirement in 2002.
In addition to his career achievement, Ernesto was most defined by his graceful, giving spirit and his abundant love and dedication for his family. As a daycare owner/operator with his wife Diana, he was affectionately known by the children as "Tata". His infectious humor was a joy to everyone. His love for God and his Catholic faith was a prominent part of his life. He lent his musical talents to serve in sacred praise music for his local Parrish. He was an avid reader and writer who enjoyed good conversation over coffee. The giftings and the grace that was exampled through his life will live with his family and friends forever.
Ernesto is survived by his loving wife Diana of 34 years. He is survived by his brothers Gilbert, Gerald Herald and his sisters Geraldine and Theresa. His surviving children include Jeana, David (Maria), Tobias (Rita), Donita (Mike) and Noel (Cindy). "Tata" leaves behind 16 grandchildren and 25 great grandchildren who will miss him dearly.
Viewing and Rosary will be held at Our Lady of Guadalupe Monastery on September 11th from 7 to 9 PM.
Funeral Mass will be held at Our Lady of Guadalupe Monastery on September 12th at 9 AM.
Address is 8502 W Pinchot Ave, Phoenix, AZ 85037.
Interment to follow at St. Francis Catholic Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to Muhammed Ali Parkinson Center at Barrows Neurological Institute. Condolences can be expressed https://obituaries.bestfuneralservices.com/.
Published in The Arizona Republic on Sept. 10, 2019