Ernesto M. Chayrez
Gilbert - Ernesto M. Chayrez, 92, of Gilbert, Arizona died August 27, 2019 at home surrounded by family. He was preceded in death by his wife Tillie and their only daughter Bernadette. He is survived by many and they will always remember his kind and gracious soul. A Memorial Service will be held on Tuesday, September 3rd at 11:00 A.M. at Whitney & Murphy Funeral Home, 4800 E. Indian School Road, Phoenix. Condolences may be expressed at www.whitneymurphyfuneralhome.com
Published in The Arizona Republic on Sept. 1, 2019