1/1
Errol Commodore Owens
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Errol's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Errol Commodore Owens

Payson - Errol Commodore Owens, 75, went to be with the Lord on July 25, 2020. Errol was born in Tempe, Arizona on April 11, 1945, but has called Payson home for the last 35 years along with his childhood. He is preceded in death by both parents (Keith and Ella Lee Owens); a son (Zeke Sweeney); an honorary father (Charles Brunson), as well as many friends. Errol is survived by daughters LeeAnn (Brett) Nauta and Britney (Chase) Armstrong; sons Jason (Dawn) and Jacob (Irene) Sweeney; 12 grandchildren; three great-grandchildren; his sister (Faline Colglazier), in addition to nieces, nephews, many cousins and close friends.

Errol was a simple and loving man who enjoyed spending time watching sporting events, hunting and the outdoors. Above all, he loved spending time with his grandkids and family.

Services will be held on August 15, 2020 at Expedition Church in Payson, Arizona starting at 9:00 a.m. followed by a short graveside service at the Payson Pioneer Cemetery. The church service will also be live streamed on the church's Facebook account. In lieu of flowers, please send donations to your local sports teams.




To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Arizona Republic from Aug. 5 to Aug. 7, 2020.
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved