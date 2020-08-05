Errol Commodore Owens



Payson - Errol Commodore Owens, 75, went to be with the Lord on July 25, 2020. Errol was born in Tempe, Arizona on April 11, 1945, but has called Payson home for the last 35 years along with his childhood. He is preceded in death by both parents (Keith and Ella Lee Owens); a son (Zeke Sweeney); an honorary father (Charles Brunson), as well as many friends. Errol is survived by daughters LeeAnn (Brett) Nauta and Britney (Chase) Armstrong; sons Jason (Dawn) and Jacob (Irene) Sweeney; 12 grandchildren; three great-grandchildren; his sister (Faline Colglazier), in addition to nieces, nephews, many cousins and close friends.



Errol was a simple and loving man who enjoyed spending time watching sporting events, hunting and the outdoors. Above all, he loved spending time with his grandkids and family.



Services will be held on August 15, 2020 at Expedition Church in Payson, Arizona starting at 9:00 a.m. followed by a short graveside service at the Payson Pioneer Cemetery. The church service will also be live streamed on the church's Facebook account. In lieu of flowers, please send donations to your local sports teams.









