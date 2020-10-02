Ervin A. GeblerGlendale - Our beloved Erv Gebler went into the arms of the Lord on his mother's birthday September 29th, 2020.He is survived by Marylou, his loving wife of 64 years, his three children Laura Krushak (Scott), Tom Gebler (Sally) and Melissa Lewis (David). He adored his three grandchildren Hayden Gebler (Sunny), Jake and Paige Lewis. He cherished his two great grandchildren Declan and Emersyn. He was also "Uncle Erv" to many nieces and nephews.Born in Chicago, IL Sept. 7, 1931 to Ervin Sr. and Lillian Gebler, Erv came to Phoenix as a young teen and enjoyed many days attending Phoenix Union HS. He graduated in 1949 then joined the Air Force where he served for two years.After his service and after meeting Marylou, he sought out a stable career for their future. He found that career at Mountain Bell. He started in the plant department and after 30 years, retired as a marketing manager. He made life-long friends there who often referred to "Ma Bell" as their second family.Many summers were spent at their summer home in Oak Creek Canyon, creating multiple generations of memories with family and friends.Erv was the most devoted and loving husband and a hands-on dad to his three children from the day they were born. He was their life-long anchor demonstrating three important virtues of loyalty, honesty and most of all, love.Erv lived by those three words and his devotion to his wife will be remembered by all.Ervin especially loved his dogs and in lieu of flowers, donations can be sent toa local senior dog rescue.Due to Covid 19, there are no services planned at this time.