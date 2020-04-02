Resources
Ervin Robert Stapes

Ervin Robert Stapes (Pete) born on October 4, 1921, in Bennettsville, Indiana to Fred Stapes and Huldah Ritchey, passed away on March 19, 2020.

During WWII he served in the Army obtaining the rank of staff sargent. He received a purple heart and a bronze star with clusters during the Battle of the Bulge. During his military time he received two more bronze stars and several other medals for his outstanding service. He liked to tell that he met General Douglas MacArthur.

He is survived by his wife, Loretta Evans, daughter Phyllis Cook of California, son Ronald Stapes, Sr. (Susan) of Arizona, son Roger Stapes (Lynn) of Oregon, son David Stapes (Diane) of California, daughter Nancy Serdahl (Lenny, Sr,) of California. He was happily married to the mother of his children, Edith Mae McNeeley, for 60 years before she passed in February 2001. He has 11 grand children, 11 great grand children and 6 great-great grandchildren. He will be greatly missed.
Published in The Arizona Republic from Apr. 2 to Apr. 5, 2020
