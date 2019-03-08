|
Essa "George" Kokali, Sr.
Mesa - Essa George Kokali Sr. "George", of Mesa, AZ passed away on February 26, 2019 at the age of 91. He is survived by his wife Debortha Josephine Kokali "Jo", his children Essa George Kokali Jr., Paul Kokali, Mary Brimberry, Elizabeth Penny, Judith Kokali, and Tommy Kokali, 14 grandchildren, 11 great-grandchildren, his brothers Tom Essa and Joe Essa and many nieces, nephews and cousins. George was preceded in death by his son Michael, his grandson Christopher, his brother Nick and his sisters Josephine and Sophie. He moved to Arizona in the 1960's and was employed with Air Research until starting Engineered Designs, an HVAC Engineering firm, in 1970. He was a long time member of the Rotary Club, the Coin Club and participated in various charities. He loved singing, mostly Frank Sinatra songs. He loved a good cigar and good conversation. He was a man who showed unconditional love and nobody was a stranger to him. George loved having friends and family around to celebrate Holidays or just to visit. He was very proud of all of his family and friends. George will be greatly missed by those who loved and knew him. There will be a memorial gathering on March 16, 2019 beginning at 1:00 p.m. at 624 North Macdonald, Mesa, Arizona.
Published in The Arizona Republic on Mar. 8, 2019