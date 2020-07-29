1/2
Estela Trevino Alcantar
1929 - 2020
Estela Trevino Alcantar

Mesa - Estela Treviño Alcantar

Our beloved mother, "Stella," born on March 27, 1929, in McAllen, Texas passed on July 23, 2020, due to COVID-19.

Surviving are her children, Herman Jr. (Debbie), Mary Stella (Mike Barriga), Siboney Castillo, David (Elizabeth), Ramón (Ramona), and Richard (Christina); also, 21 grandchildren, 27 great grandchildren, and nieces and nephews in Colorado, South Dakota, and Texas.

Our mother is preceded in death by our father, Hermino G. Alcantar, siblings Carmen Ruíz, Manuel Treviño, Gilberto and Audín Carrillo, and daughters San Juanita Hernández (Nabor, Jr.), Gloria A. Berta (Joe), son Rudy T. Alcantar, grandson Aaron J. Alcantar, and great-grandson Brandon J. Alcantar, Jr.

Services will be held on August 3, 2020, which will include a private rosary for the family at Meldrum Mortuary followed by a 10:00 AM funeral Mass at Queen of Peace, and interment at noon at Mesa Cemetery. Full obituary and condolences can be found at meldrummortuary.com.




Published in The Arizona Republic from Jul. 29 to Aug. 2, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
AUG
3
Funeral Mass
10:00 AM
Queen of Peace
AUG
3
Interment
12:00 PM
Mesa Cemetery
Funeral services provided by
Meldrum Mortuary & Crematory
52 N. Macdonald
Mesa, AZ 85201
480-834-9255
