Esther Briones Perez
Esther Briones Perez went home to Jesus on Monday June 1, 2020 at age 88. Esther was born on April 18, 1932 in Joliet IL.

Esther joins her husband; Lester Perez Sr. and her son Sam Perez. She is survived by her beloved children Patricia Parnell (Brian), Ron Perez (Paula), Linda Pettis (Joel Kesler) Rachel Mendoza and Lester Perez and several precious grandchildren and great grandchildren.

At Esther's request her body has been donated to Science Care Inc. for the advancement of science. She has requested no service but as always she would want her loved ones to celebrate her life




Published in The Arizona Republic from Jun. 3 to Jun. 5, 2020.
